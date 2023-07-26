Woman finds bullet in her trunk, finds several bullet holes in car

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs woman says she found a bullet in the trunk of her car, as well as multiple bullet holes across the vehicle. Randi Kiele says her car was parked right in front of her home, near Centura Penrose Hospital, when she made the terrifying discovery.

“It’s really scary to know that something like this can hit so close to home,” said Randi Kiele, a Colorado Springs woman.

Kiele was about to leave for work Wednesday morning when she realized her car was not how she left it.

“At first, I thought somebody actually vandalized my car,” said Kiele.

Then, she realized what happened, remembering the several gunshots she heard overnight.

“The fact that it caused this much damage to metal and glass in the car, I can’t imagine what it would do to a person,” said Kiele.

Bullet hole in Colorado Springs woman's car (KKTV)

She said she even found a bullet in the trunk.

Up close picture of bullet found in car (KKTV)

Kiele tells 11News her car was parked close to her home and that it’s scary to think about what could have happened.

“We don’t know who did it. We don’t know any information about it. Nobody caught anything on camera,” said Kiele.

She said she immediately reported the crime to Colorado Springs Police.

“No one should wake up and walk out in the morning and find the bullet holes in their car,” said Lt. Pamela Castro, a Public Information Officer with Colorado Springs Police.

CSPD said they do have shell casings from the scene, provided by Kiele, and that they are looking into what happened.

“Any type of situation involving a firearm being discharged in our community, whether that statue looks at it as a misdemeanor or a felony, is obviously of concern us,” said Castro.

Kiele told 11News she is angry to think that a completely random person could make not only her, but her neighbors, as well, feel on edge.

CSPD said if you have any information that may help solve the case, call them at (719) 444-7000.

