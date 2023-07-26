Video shows sea lions charging at beachgoers at La Jolla Cove in San Diego

Video shows a group of sea lions appearing to charge at beachgoers in San Diego. (Source: @whoisjaphet/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 1:58 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (Gray News/TMX) - A group of sea lions charged at beachgoers who appeared to get a little too close to the wild animals over the weekend.

A video shared by Instagram user @whoisjaphet shows the sea lions rushing at the crowd on a La Jolla Cove beach.

“Please give the sea lions plenty of room,” a voice can be heard saying over a loudspeaker in the video. “They have bitten people, and they are protected animals.”

As some of the beachgoers backed away, another barking sea lion is seen charging out of the water, sending the group of people screaming.

Sea lions regularly sunbathe on the rocks in La Jolla Cove. The beach area is part of the San Diego La Jolla Underwater Park Ecological Reserve.

Signs are posted warning beachgoers to keep a safe distance away from the animals.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Fugitive sought, Mark Fox
WANTED: Escaped inmate considered dangerous in Colorado
The fire on the morning of July 25, 2023. No cause has been given at this time.
Fire burning near Monument nearly contained
Levi Jolliff
Police chase in Fountain tied to a reported armed robbery, suspect in custody
The scene on Evans Avenue on July 24, 2023.
Death under investigation after man is found dead in south Pueblo neighborhood
Deck collapse in Gleneagle 7/24/23
Multiple people injured after deck collapses during family reunion in Gleneagle

Latest News

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John...
Senate GOP leader McConnell briefly leaves news conference after freezing up mid-sentence
FILE - The seal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at SEC headquarters, June 19,...
New SEC rule requires public companies to disclose cybersecurity breaches in 4 days
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
The bodies of Merax C. Dockery, Ivan R. Garcia and Tanner J. Kaltenberg were found in a car at...
Autopsy reveals carbon monoxide poisoning caused deaths of 3 Marines found in car
Pre-evacuation orders are in place for a wildland fire near Manchester Place in Teller County...
Evacuation orders in place for wildland fire in Teller County