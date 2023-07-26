Suspects try to rob victim in broad daylight at busy Colorado Springs shopping center

(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:49 AM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A service technician was injured in a botched robbery near an ATM at a shopping center Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the area of New Center Point and Constitution at 9:40 a.m., where they learned several suspects had tried to steal money from the victim. They were unsuccessful but did cause minor injuries to the victim during the attempted robbery.

The suspects fled the area before officers got on scene, and at the time of this writing, no arrests have been made. Police have not released any suspect descriptions as of Wednesday morning.

If you have any information, contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.

