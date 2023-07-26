Evacuation orders in place for wildland fire in Teller County
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 1:29 PM MDT|Updated: seconds ago
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Evacuation and pre-evacuation orders are in place for a wildland fire near Manchester Place in Teller County on Wednesday.
The Teller County Sheriff’s Office posted the first warning to social media just after 12:50 p.m. As of this article’s last update, the Twin Rock and Druid Hills subdivisions were under pre-evacuation warnings.
As of 1:50 p.m., the Palmer Village Subdivision had been upgraded to an evacuation warning.
This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
