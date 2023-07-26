Evacuation orders in place for wildland fire in Teller County

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Evacuation and pre-evacuation orders are in place for a wildland fire near Manchester Place in Teller County on Wednesday.

The Teller County Sheriff’s Office posted the first warning to social media just after 12:50 p.m. As of this article’s last update, the Twin Rock and Druid Hills subdivisions were under pre-evacuation warnings.

As of 1:50 p.m., the Palmer Village Subdivision had been upgraded to an evacuation warning.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

EVACUATION ORDER for Palmer Village subdivision due to a wildland fire near Manchester Place. Everyone in this area is ordered to evacuate immediately. For more info, monitor local media. The closest major intersection is Manchester Drive and Lower Twin Rock Rd (CO RD 42) — Lieutenant Bunting, PIO (@TCSOPIO) July 26, 2023

