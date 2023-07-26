Missing Colorado woman may have been kidnapped by ex, could be in danger

CBI alert for Jessica Meise
CBI alert for Jessica Meise(Colorado Bureau of Investigation)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:56 AM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Law enforcement are imploring the public to keep their eyes out for a missing Colorado woman who could be in danger.

Jessica Meise, 43, was last seen in Aurora at 5:47 p.m. Tuesday being shoved into a car by a white man. The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office believes that man is Meise’s ex-boyfriend, Lance Foster, and believes he kidnapped Meise after stalking her.

The suspect vehicle is described as a black Lincoln MKZ sedan with Colorado license plate BTMA53. It was last seen traveling through the intersection of Quincy Avenue and Gun Club Road, heading westbound, and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation says from there, it may have been traveling in an unknown direction on I-70.

Meise is described as a white woman with brown hair and blue eyes. She is 5-foot-3 and 135 pounds.

Foster is also 43 years old. He is described as bald, but could have brown hair. He has blue eyes, is 5-foot-10 and 190 pounds, and has several tattoos on his head and neck.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office at 303-795-4711.

