LIVE: House committee holds hearing on UFOs

A House subcommittee holds a hearing on "Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Implications on National Security Public Safety and Government Transparency." (CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:56 AM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray News) - A U.S. House committee is holding a hearing Wednesday on “unidentified anomalous phenomena,” commonly known as unidentified flying objects or UFOs.

The House Oversight and Accountability Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs hearing was announced as “Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Implications on National Security Public Safety and Government Transparency.”

Witnesses include Ryan Graves, executive director, Americans for Safe Aerospace; Commander David Fravor (Ret.), former Commanding Officer, U.S. Navy; and David Grusch, former National Reconnaissance Officer Representative, Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Task Force, Department of Defense.

