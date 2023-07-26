Firefighters concern about potential wildfires as precipitation lights up, providing tips for prevention

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - With all of these recent fires and temperatures increasing by 10 to 15 degrees compared to June, Colorado Springs firefighters are concerned more wildfires will spark.

Firefighters tell 11 News they didn’t have to respond to any wildfires in the month of June. Firefighters say the moisture we had helped last month but that’s not the case for the month of July.

Firefighters tell 11 News people need to take preventive measures to keep wildfires from starting. Firefighters tell 11 News they have seen in the past are people throwing cigarette butts out of windows and using power tools on fire danger days.

If you are using any kind of power tools, make sure they have a proper spark arrestor. They are asking homeowners to make sure their properties are properly mitigated. The Fire Department says you can call them and they will check your property for fire risks. Firefighters tell 11 News it can be discouraging when they respond to fires that could have been prevented.

“It can be very frustrating,” said Ashley Whitworth, Wildfire Mitigation Program Administrator, CSFD. “Those fires could’ve gone in a completely different way. It’s not only frustrating for us but for some of the citizens that live in those communities. Like I said, it could have been very devastating.”

The Colorado Springs Fire Department will have one last wildfire town hall to answer any questions you may have. This will be at the Broadmoor Community Church on Lake Avenue on August 22nd between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office’s Wildland Management Unit tells 11 News they are also concerned about wildfires. Emergency Managers tell 11 News most fires, 95%, are caused by people. They say its frustrating because these fires can be prevented.

Emergency Managers tell 11 News the biggest issue they see is ashes being disposed of not properly. They tell me people will dump coal and ashes out of a fire and barbecue carelessly. People should instead wet the ashes and coal down with water and cover with metal until it’s not longer hot. Emergency Managers tell 11 News they stay prepared in case a wildfire sparks.

“We train,” said Bob Ayotte, Wildland Supervisor, El Paso County Sheriffs Office Wildland Fire Management Unit. “We take good care of our equipment. We practice. We spent a lot of time doing mitigation work in various parks. We get familiar with the tools of our trade. We do a lot of training indoors. We go through a lot of scenarios. We review past fires and see what was right and what was wrong. We do a lot of after action reviews and study local fires.”

Emergency Managers remind everyone to sign up for the Pikes Peak alerts. This will inform you of all fires, potential evacuations and weather patterns to stay alert for.

