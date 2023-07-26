Bustang to offer 50 percent rides in August and September

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There’s no such thing as a free lunch -- but there is such a thing as a half-off ride!

The Polis administration in conjunction with the Colorado Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that Bustang fares for four major routes would be slashed in half during August and September. The move is an attempt to promote greener driving habits by offering a low-cost alternative to traveling in a car. When a similar program was implemented last year, the state saw a 77 percent increase in ridership when compared to the same time frame in 2021.

“During the hot summer months, it is important we find ways to reduce ozone emissions, and making public transportation more accessible is a great way to achieve this. I am thrilled to announce half-price tickets on many Bustang lines for the second year and encourage Coloradans to take advantage of this opportunity to save money,” Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement Wednesday. “Public transportation saves people money, protects the environment and reduces traffic so that Coloradans can get where they need to go faster.”

The discounted fares will be in place from Aug. 1-Sept. 30 for the following routes:

West Line between Grand Junction and Denver

North Line between Fort Collins and Denver

South Line between Colorado Springs and Denver, including Colorado Springs to the Denver Tech Center (DTC)

RamsRoute between Colorado State University and Denver

The Trinidad to Pueblo route is free through the end of August!

“We are thrilled for the state to collaborate with our fellow transit agencies in the second year of this important program. This is a great opportunity for customers to give Bustang a try, enjoy a cool and comfortable ride on a hot summer day, and help reduce emissions during ozone season,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew.

“We are excited to once again offer half-price fares for Bustang, giving people an additional incentive to use transit as an option for commuting, recreating, and other activities,” echoed CDOT Chief of Innovative Mobility Kay Kelly. “Along with saving you money, riding Bustang will also help reduce traffic congestion and emissions during the busy summer travel season.”

