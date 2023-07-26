Body of Georgia soldier missing in Korean War identified 7 decades later

James Wilkinson, a soldier from Georgia who went missing during the Korean War, was recently...
James Wilkinson, a soldier from Georgia who went missing during the Korean War, was recently identified.(Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency)
By Hope Dean and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:45 AM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - It’s been about seven decades since then 19-year-old James Wilkinson was presumed dead in Korea during the Korean War. But now, his body has been identified — and his remains are coming home to Georgia.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced on Wednesday that Wilkinson, who was a first sergeant in the U.S. Army, was accounted for on Dec. 5. He was originally reported mission in action along the Naktong River in September 1950 and presumed dead in 1953, according to a statement from the accounting agency.

In 1951, the Army started to excavate remains from the area’s United Nations Military Cemetery Tanggok — including Unknown X-1588. After being inspected and declared unidentifiable, the body was re-buried with others in Honolulu, Hawaii, at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific.

Then in 2018, the accounting agency dug up more than 600 bodies from the burial site in hopes of identifying them. Scientists used dental, anthropological and DNA analysis to determine that the remains are Wilkinson’s.

He will be buried in Barrow County on Sept. 16.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fugitive sought, Mark Fox
WANTED: Escaped inmate considered dangerous in Colorado
The fire on the morning of July 25, 2023. No cause has been given at this time.
Fire burning near Monument nearly contained
The scene on Evans Avenue on July 24, 2023.
Death under investigation after man is found dead in south Pueblo neighborhood
Levi Jolliff
Police chase in Fountain tied to a reported armed robbery, suspect in custody
Deck collapse in Gleneagle 7/24/23
Multiple people injured after deck collapses during family reunion in Gleneagle

Latest News

Missing child in Colorado. Suspects pictured on the right.
2-month-old girl could be in danger, statewide alert issued in Colorado
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee...
Whistleblower tells Congress the US is concealing ‘multi-decade’ program that captures UFOs
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden arrives for a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26,...
Hunter Biden plea deal falls through, at least for now, after judge expresses concern over agreement