2 suspected of robbing a bank near northeast of Colorado Springs in the Falcon area

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Two men are suspected of robbing a bank in the Falcon area, part of unincorporated El Paso County.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests to the public on Wednesday. Authorities are reporting the robbery was carried out on July 7 at about 5 p.m. at the State Farm bank along McLaughlin Road. Investigators were told a man entered the bank and pointed a gun at five employees before leaving with a getaway driver and an undisclosed amount of money. No injuries were reported.

Authorities were able to identify the suspects as Dakota Walker and Joshua Harris.

“Joshua Harris used a vehicle registered in his name during the robbery,” part of a news release from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office reads. “Harris’ vehicle was located near the 2000 black of N. Academy Boulevard on July 14, 2023. He was confirmed to be working in one of the businesses at the location. The Colorado Springs Police Department Tactical Enforcement Unit partnered with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and attempted to apprehend Harris. He briefly barricaded himself inside the business but was taken into custody shortly after without incident. Dakota Walker, the alleged bank robber, was taken into custody on July 21, 2023, in Kansas by the Lenexa Police Department. At the time of his arrest, he was in possession of numerous items of evidence relating to the robbery.”

Both were booked into the El Paso County Jail and both were charged with aggravated robbery, five counts of felony menacing and one count of theft.

“The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Colorado Springs Police Department, Lenexa Police Department in Kansas, the Federal Bureau of Investigations, and the U.S. Marshals, for their collaborative assistance and quick response during this incident,” the release adds.

