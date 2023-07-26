2-month-old girl could be in danger, statewide alert issued in Colorado

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide alert in Colorado for a missing 2-month-old girl Wednesday morning.

The agency believes the child, Elsy Ardolino, could be in danger. The child could be with Ashley Ardolino and Luis Novelo-Rojas, both adults are considered suspects. She was reportedly taken Tuesday at 6 p.m. from the 1000 block of W. Gallinas Dr. in Pueblo County.

They may be traveling in a forest-green GMC Yukon XL with no plates. The vehicle has a tow hitch on the back.

Call 911 if seen, or 719-583-6250 with info.

