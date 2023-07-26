2-month-old girl could be in danger, statewide alert issued in Colorado

Missing child in Colorado. Suspects pictured on the right.
Missing child in Colorado. Suspects pictured on the right.(CBI)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:47 AM MDT
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide alert in Colorado for a missing 2-month-old girl Wednesday morning.

The agency believes the child, Elsy Ardolino, could be in danger. The child could be with Ashley Ardolino and Luis Novelo-Rojas, both adults are considered suspects. She was reportedly taken Tuesday at 6 p.m. from the 1000 block of W. Gallinas Dr. in Pueblo County.

They may be traveling in a forest-green GMC Yukon XL with no plates. The vehicle has a tow hitch on the back.

Call 911 if seen, or 719-583-6250 with info.

