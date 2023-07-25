WANTED: 2 escaped inmates considered dangerous in Colorado

BENT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Bent County Sheriff’s Office is reporting four inmates escaped Tuesday and as of 1 p.m. two of them were still on the run.

The wanted escapees are 46-year-old Mark Fox and 34-year-old Benjamin Valdez.

“The Bent County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with Colorado State Patrol and the Otero County Sheriff’s Office are conducting a search for the two inmates, and notifications have been sent out to the Las Animas community and to surrounding law enforcement agencies,” part of a social media post by the Bent County Sheriff’s Office reads. “We do not have a clothing description at this time. Mark Fox is described as a white male, Bald, 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 210 pounds. Valdez is described as a Hispanic male, Brown Hair and Brown Eyes, 6 feet tall, weighing 180 pounds. Both are considered dangerous. "

If you see either suspect, you should call 911.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.