Tiny deer born at only 6 inches tall

Pudu is the world’s smallest species of deer.
Pudu is the world’s smallest species of deer.(Chester Zoo)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:57 AM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A tiny deer named Paolo was recently born at Chester Zoo in England.

The rare southern Pudu fawn weighed only 2 pounds at birth and stood a little more than 6 inches tall.

He’s only expected to grow another foot in total. Pudu is the world’s smallest species of deer.

Paolo is part of a conservation breeding program to protect the near-threatened species.

According to the zoo, the population of these tiny deer in southern Chile and southwestern Argentina has declined due to the loss of its rainforest habitat and illegal poaching.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Colorado Springs man paralyzed after motorcycle crash
21-year-old Colorado Springs man paralyzed after motorcycle crash
Hit-and-run
Man dead following hit-and-run crash in Pueblo, search for suspect underway
May Fire 7/24/23
Fire west of Highway 115 in El Paso County likely caused by lightning
Denver Broncos helmet.
Half-priced Broncos tickets go on sale Tuesday
King Soopers announces tentative reopening timeline for South Academy location

Latest News

FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) smiles during a high school basketball game against...
Lebron James’ son had cardiac arrest during basketball practice
FILE- In this undated photo 14-year-old Emmett L.Till from Chicago, is shown. President Joe...
LIVE: For Emmett Till’s family, national monument proclamation cements his inclusion in the American story
The fire on the morning of July 25, 2023. No cause has been given at this time.
Fire burning near Monument nearly contained
LNL: Bronny James Suffers Cardiac Arrest
A UPS truck drives by as Sean M. O'Brien, left, teamsters general president, UPS teamsters and...
UPS reaches contract with 340,000 unionized workers, averting potentially calamitous strike