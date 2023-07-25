Teller County veteran acquitted of felony charges, says officials abused power

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KKTV) -A Southern Colorado woman says she’s the victim of abuse of power. Woodland Park Police said Samantha Peck faked a call to authorities and attempted to influence a public servant. Earlier this month, Peck was acquitted of those charges.

Peck, a West Point graduate and Army veteran, said her life changed one year ago.

”It is hard to be an upstanding citizen, working for positive change, and be treated like a violent criminal,” said Samantha Peck.

Peck was at Safeway in Woodland Park, checking on volunteers for a school board recall campaign she was helping with.

”While I was getting my groceries, I noticed that a woman had some odd behavior,” said Peck.

Peck said she reported the woman and told police some of the volunteers believed a child was with the woman.

Peck told 11News when she saw police arrive, she left to take her groceries home.

It was after this when Peck says she found out the woman at Safeway was the wife of David Illingworth II, one of the Woodland Park School Board members she was trying to recall and a deputy district attorney for the 4th Judicial District.

“I was very concerned that they would do something illegal or unjust to come after me,” said Peck.

According to the arrest papers, police spoke with the woman at Safeway. She told authorities she was not under the influence of alcohol and did not have a child with her.

Police told the woman she was reported by Peck, the arrest papers say she referred to Peck as “the woman in there who really doesn’t like us.”

Nine days later, police charged and arrested Peck with attempting to influence a public servant, a felony charge, and false reporting, a misdemeanor.

Nearly a year later, Peck’s lawyer, David Lane said they finally got their moment in court.

“The jury came back in less than half an hour, with a not guilty verdict,” said David Lane, a civil rights attorney.

Lane went on to say this is a case of abuse of power in the Woodland Park community.

”They can charge their enemies with crimes based on nothing and they can abuse their power without consequences,” said Lane.

11News reached out to David Illingworth about his alleged role in the charges. He said, ”I had no involvement of any kind with the police investigation, charging decision or prosecution of the case... At all times my wife and I were only private citizens in this case.”

Woodland Park Police also tell 11News, “The officer working this case had established probable case for the charges that were filed... While we respect Mr. Illingworth’s standing as a member of the DA’s office... His association with the victim... Did not factor the way the case was handled.

Peck later told 11News that her faith in humanity has been restored after the verdict. Her case is now sealed.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.