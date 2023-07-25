Police chase in Fountain tied to a reported armed robbery, suspect in custody

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A police chase in Fountain on Tuesday was tied to a reported armed robbery.

Fountain Police are reporting the situation started at 12:30 p.m. when they received a report of a robbery at the Advance Auto Parts at 7960 Fountain Mesa Road.

“A store employee called 9-1-1 and told the call taker someone came into the store, stole several items, and pointed a gun at them,” a news release from Fountain Police reads. “The employee was able to provide the license plate number on the vehicle and a description of the driver and front passenger. Before officers arrived, they were notified the suspect vehicle had been reported stolen from a Colorado Springs resident over a week ago.”

Police add the suspect was driving aggressively through the city.

“Due to the seriousness of the situation, and the threat to public safety, officers continued to follow the suspect vehicle,” the release adds. “The suspect vehicle continued to drive in an erratic manner putting lives of our community members in danger. Officers knew they needed to put a stop to this situation, so they performed a tactical vehicle intervention maneuver and were able to detain the driver and the passenger.”

The suspect was identified as 27-year-old Levi Jolliff. There was also a juvenile girl in the car, but her identity was not released and it isn’t clear if she will face any charges. There was police activity south of the Amazon Warehouse tied to this situation Tuesday afternoon.

“We are thankful officers were able to get this dangerous situation under control quickly and there were not any reported injuries to our community members,” the release states. “We are committed to ensuring the safety of our community and those who commit crimes in the City of Fountain are held accountable. In 2016, Jolliff was sentenced to 9 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections for Aggravated Robbery. In 2019, he was sentenced to 1 year for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, 2 years for First Degree Criminal Trespass Auto and 2 years for Attempted Criminal Trespass Auto. In 2021, he was sentenced to county jail for Obstructing a Peace Officer, Illegal Weapon and Possession of an ID Document and Criminal Mischief, all of these were separate cases.”

Jolliff is now facing charges including motor vehicle theft, aggravated robbery, menacing, possession of a weapon from a previous offender, eluding and several other charges.

