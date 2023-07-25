Multiple people injured after deck collapses during family reunion in Gleneagle

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A deck collapse is under investigation in southern Colorado.

Around 6:15 p.m. Monday, emergency crews responded to Huntington Beach Drive, in a Gleneagle neighborhood north of North Gate, to a reported deck collapse in the back of a home. According to the Monument fire chief Andy Kovacs, the wooden deck appeared to have rotted and fell away.

According to officials, several people were standing on the deck at the time of the collapse for a family reunion, injuring 4 people and sending 2 to the hospital.

We will update this article as we learn more.

