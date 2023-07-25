Manitou Springs announces “one of the most critical projects” designed to help water supply

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Nearly a month after extra rainfall forced water restrictions in Manitou Springs, the city is announcing the construction of a new water tank.

The project itself is 20 years in the making, according to Manitou Springs city officials. They said they got some funding for it from the American Rescue Act. Just recently, they said they got the rest of the funding through a grant from the State of Colorado Department of Local Affairs.

The project comes nearly a month after the city was placed on stage 3 water restrictions, with residents being asked to only use water for essential purposes, like drinking and quick showers. Alex Trefry with the city said this showed them how an extra tank could be beneficial.

“If there’s periods of time where our water treatment plant is treating water slower due to the murkiness or turbidity of the water due to runoff, heavy rains, things like that,” Trefry said, “it allows those tanks to almost subsidize that lower production rate from the treatment plants.”

Trefry said there are typically two types of water restrictions: those that come from a lack of water, and those that come from an excess.

He said when the region sees excess water, the filters of the water treatment plant can become overwhelmed with murky water, leading to it becoming unsafe if it isn’t treated further. As of now, Manitou Springs only has one water tank, meaning in moments where the water is treated more slowly, the city can only use the water from the one tank.

The second one allows extra supply so the city has more to use. Even with that, though, officials urge conservation.

“No matter what our storage is looking like, no matter our capacity, we are always encouraging folks to conserve water,” Trefry said, “it’s out most precious resource and it’s important that we treat it that way.”

He said this extra supply in moment where the city has too much or too little water to process is just one of three major benefits of the project.

The extra supply also helps with fire suppression, according to officials. While they said Manitou has not seen any concerning fires recently, should one spark, it could have devastating impacts.

With the extra water, the city has seen extra plant growth. And because of the lack of fires, the plant life around the city has become thicker, leading to more potential fire fuel, especially if it dries out.

The extra water tank will allow firefighters more water to use should a fire arise. Furthermore, it will provide a buffer so use of the water to fight fires doesn’t strain the city’s supply.

“So, if that does lower the tank levels, having an additional tank allows that to be less impactful to still supply the Manitou Springs community with their daily usage,” said Trefry.

And finally, the extra tank allows them to repair the original one.

“And so building that new tank allows us to take one out of operation, repair it, and vice versa later on down the road, when our new tank is needed for repairs we can do the same thing,” said Trefry.

Trefry said this will allow for more secure, efficient and reliable water access in the future.

“This is one of the most critical projects that the city of Manitou Springs is going to be taking on for a while,” he said.

