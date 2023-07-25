I-70 eastbound closed in Colorado near Eisenhower Tunnel Tuesday morning for deadly crash

I-70 graphic.
I-70 graphic.(SounderBruce / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0/MGN)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:29 AM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (KKTV) - I-70 eastbound was closed in Colorado near the Eisenhower Tunnel Tuesday morning for a deadly crash.

The Colorado Department of Transportation announced the major closure on social media at about 9 a.m. from the Silverthorne area to Exit 218, Herman Gulch. Details on how many people and vehicles were involved in the crash were not immediately available.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash. The purpose of this article is to alert the public to a major highway closure.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Colorado Springs man paralyzed after motorcycle crash
21-year-old Colorado Springs man paralyzed after motorcycle crash
Hit-and-run
Man dead following hit-and-run crash in Pueblo, search for suspect underway
May Fire 7/24/23
Fire west of Highway 115 in El Paso County likely caused by lightning
Denver Broncos helmet.
Half-priced Broncos tickets go on sale Tuesday
King Soopers announces tentative reopening timeline for South Academy location

Latest News

An aerial view of the scene in Boulder on July 25, 2023.
Boulder police: Car theft suspect on top of building, claiming to have gun
BACKPACK BASH
Backpack Bash collects 12,000 backpacks! 1st pickup event happening Saturday
A Pueblo police cruiser and crime tape can be seen at the city park near the skateboarding area.
Teen killed in homicide at Pueblo City Park
The fire on the morning of July 25, 2023. No cause has been given at this time.
Fire burning near Monument nearly contained