I-70 eastbound closed in Colorado near Eisenhower Tunnel Tuesday morning for deadly crash

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (KKTV) - I-70 eastbound was closed in Colorado near the Eisenhower Tunnel Tuesday morning for a deadly crash.

The Colorado Department of Transportation announced the major closure on social media at about 9 a.m. from the Silverthorne area to Exit 218, Herman Gulch. Details on how many people and vehicles were involved in the crash were not immediately available.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash. The purpose of this article is to alert the public to a major highway closure.

#I70 eastbound: Road closed due to a crash between Exit 205 - US 6; CO 9; Silverthorne and Exit 218 - Herman Gulch. https://t.co/DL282FKfiL — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) July 25, 2023

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.