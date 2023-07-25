Homicide investigation underway at Pueblo City Park

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Detectives are currently investigating a homicide at Pueblo City Park.

The police department posted to social media just after 8 a.m. Tuesday that law enforcement was in the area of the Sgt. Blake A. Harris Skateboard Park on the north end of the park. Crime tape is blocking the area while numerous evidence markers are placed around the scene.

Please avoid the skate park area in city park. Pueblo police are conducting a homicide investigation in the area. We will post an update when the area is clear. pic.twitter.com/b2gv53vq11 — Pueblo Police Department (@PuebloPolice1) July 25, 2023

Currently, nothing further has been released. We will update this article as we learn more.

