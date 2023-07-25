Homicide investigation underway at Pueblo City Park

A Pueblo police cruiser and crime tape can be seen at the city park near the skateboarding area.
A Pueblo police cruiser and crime tape can be seen at the city park near the skateboarding area.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:15 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Detectives are currently investigating a homicide at Pueblo City Park.

The police department posted to social media just after 8 a.m. Tuesday that law enforcement was in the area of the Sgt. Blake A. Harris Skateboard Park on the north end of the park. Crime tape is blocking the area while numerous evidence markers are placed around the scene.

Currently, nothing further has been released. We will update this article as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Colorado Springs man paralyzed after motorcycle crash
21-year-old Colorado Springs man paralyzed after motorcycle crash
Hit-and-run
Man dead following hit-and-run crash in Pueblo, search for suspect underway
May Fire 7/24/23
Fire west of Highway 115 in El Paso County likely caused by lightning
Denver Broncos helmet.
Half-priced Broncos tickets go on sale Tuesday
King Soopers announces tentative reopening timeline for South Academy location

Latest News

The fire on the morning of July 25, 2023. No cause has been given at this time.
Fire burning near Monument nearly contained
An aerial view of the scene in Boulder on July 25, 2023.
Boulder police: Car theft suspect on top of building, claiming to have gun
Thankfully, the worker was OK!
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Scary close call at the Colorado Gator Farm!
Gunnison County
Coroner: 3 found dead at Gunnison County campground were from Colorado Springs