Homicide investigation underway at Pueblo City Park
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:15 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Detectives are currently investigating a homicide at Pueblo City Park.
The police department posted to social media just after 8 a.m. Tuesday that law enforcement was in the area of the Sgt. Blake A. Harris Skateboard Park on the north end of the park. Crime tape is blocking the area while numerous evidence markers are placed around the scene.
Currently, nothing further has been released. We will update this article as we learn more.
Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.