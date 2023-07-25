Death under investigation after man is found dead in south Pueblo neighborhood

The scene on Evans Avenue on July 24, 2023.
The scene on Evans Avenue on July 24, 2023.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:48 AM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A death in Pueblo is under investigation after a man was found dead outside a home Monday evening.

Officers discovered the body while investigating reports of gunshots in the area of Evans and Minnequa Avenue, just west of the interstate.

“A little after 6 o’clock, we received a call on shots fired. When we arrived on scene, we located an adult male, deceased,” said Sgt. Franklyn Ortega with the Pueblo Police Department. “We’re speaking to some people that were here at the house to determine the circumstances around this death.”

Ortega told 11 News officers were still trying confirm what those people being questioned were telling them. He wouldn’t comment on the relationship between the deceased and possible suspect, only that they knew each other.

“We have everybody that’s potentially involved in this, and we’re trying to determine the circumstances of what happened,” he said.

The victim hasn’t been identified at this time. His name and whether the death is a homicide will likely come from the county coroner.

Anyone with information that could help in the investigation should contact the Pueblo Police Department.

We will update this article as new information is released.

