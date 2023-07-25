Crews battling fire west of Hwy 115 in El Paso County

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were dispatched late Monday afternoon to battle a fire just west of Highway 115 in El Paso County.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the “May Fire” started six miles west of Fort Carson, near Cheyenne Mountain, and was likely caused by lightning.

Crews with the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, Hwy 115 Protection District and Fort Carson Fire are also assisting the Forest Service. Officials say a DFPC helicopter is being used to dump water on the fire while ground crews work to hike to the scene since it is fairly remote.

As of the time of this writing at 6:15 p.m., no progress has been made on containment and no evacuations have been ordered. Officials say that there are a few structures south of where the fire sparked, but that they were not yet at risk.

