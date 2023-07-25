Coroner: 3 found dead at Gunnison County campground were from Colorado Springs

GUNNISON, Colo. (KKTV) - The three people found dead near a campground in western Colorado were all from Colorado Springs, a coroner’s office has confirmed.

A hiker stumbled on the bodies on July 10 near the Gold Creek Campground northeast of Gunnison. According to the Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office at the time of the discovery, the bodies were heavily decomposed and appeared to have been dead for a “substantial” amount of time.

The Gunnison County Coroner’s Office confirmed with 11 News that the deceased were two sisters in their early 40s and a 14-year-old boy. The sisters were identified as 42-year-old Rebecca Vance and 41-year-old Christine Vance; the boy was identified as Rebecca Vance’s son, but his name was not given due to his age.

The coroner’s office said it appeared the trio started camping in the area in July of last year and were set up for “long-term living.” They may have survived until the colder months arrived; the coroner’s office said exposure over harsh winter months as well as malnutrition were suspected causes of death. The office added that the official causes of death were still yet to be determined.

