CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Scary close call at the Colorado Gator Farm!

MOSCA, Colo. (KKTV) - Check this out: Elvis, the 12-foot, 700-plus-pound gator at the Colorado Gator Farm down in the San Luis Valley, nearly made a meal out of a worker!

The video at the top of this page shows the crazy moments in the water as the worker tries to toss Elvis a full turkey, slips, and then Elvis charges ...

Thankfully, the worker was just fine, but anchor Matt Kroschel, who was visiting when this happens, said the scene was quite tense as it unfolded in real time. Watch above!

While the Gator Farm is back open, it’s also still recovering from a fire earlier this year. If you wish to help with the cleanup and rebuilding process, click here.

