Boulder police: Car theft suspect on top of building, claiming to have gun

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:32 AM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - Boulder police are trying to get a potentially armed man off of a building.

A shelter-in-place order is in effect for the 3300 block of 30th Street and areas in the immediate vicinity.

According to the police department, a suspect in a stolen car climbed onto the roof of a Firestone Complete Auto Care and is claiming to have a gun. Aerial feed from the scene shows the suspect sitting on the edge of the building with officers in an armored vehicle standing below.

“We’re working to get him down without anyone getting hurt,” the police department said in a social media post.

This is a developing story; keep refreshing this page.

