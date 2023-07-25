2 freed from vehicles after crash on north end of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say all involved walked away without significant injuries after two cars smashed into each other at a north Springs intersection Monday night.

Officers and firefighters responded to Democracy Place and Voyager Parkway just after 9:30 p.m., where they found one car sitting in the middle of the road facing the wrong direction and another nearly onto the sidewalk. Debris littered the roadway.

According to a police lieutenant, the crash happened when one of the vehicles made a left turn in front of the car. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected factors; whether the driver was speeding is unknown. The lieutenant tells 11 News the driver who caused the crash was cited for the left turn.

Firefighters had to free two people from the vehicles.

Although initially the fire department reported that people were hospital-bound, the police lieutenant tells 11 News the ambulances were later canceled once it was determined no one had any serious injuries.

