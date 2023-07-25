$130M in debt relief announced for CollegeAmerica students

DENVER (KKTV) - The Colorado attorney general has secured millions in debt relief for Colorado students defrauded by CollegeAmerica.

This impacts 7,400 students who attended the school at any of its Colorado locations over a 14-year span, from Jan. 1, 2006 to July 1, 2020.

The case dates back to August 2020, when a Denver district court judge found that marketing and admissions operations violated state consumer protection and consumer lending laws. The U.S. Department of Education would eventually conclude that CollegeAmerica’s parent company, the Center for Excellence in Higher Education (CEHE), made widespread misrepresentations about the salaries and employment rates of its graduates, the programs it offered, and the terms of a private loan product it offered.

In 2022, Attorney General Phil Weiser asked the education department to cancel the loans taken out by affected students and return the money. Tuesday, the Biden administration approved $130 million in debt relief.

“I applaud the Department of Education for providing much-deserved relief to the many Coloradans who were mistreated by CollegeAmerica,” Weiser said in statement Tuesday. “CollegeAmerica knowingly took advantage of students by luring them into high-priced, low-quality programs with promises of high-earning potential and job placement that it knew were not attainable. Protecting borrowers from predatory lending and helping Coloradans navigate through student loan burdens will continue to be a priority for our office.”

“This announcement means a clean slate for thousands of students hurt by CollegeAmerica’s widespread misconduct,” said Federal Student Aid Chief Richard Cordray. “The close partnership between the Department of Education and Attorney General Weiser’s office made this action possible. We will continue to work to deliver targeted student loan relief to borrowers whose schools take advantage of them.”

The Department of Education released the following Tuesday on its findings:

- From 2006 until 2020, CEHE prominently included in its admission and advertising materials that its graduates would earn high salaries. But the included data was misleadingly based on national averages. In fact, internal CEHE data showed Colorado CollegeAmerica campus graduates on average earned just $25,000 five years out of school, less than the salaries of high school graduates publicized by the school.

- From 2009 through 2012, and again in 2015, CollegeAmerica campuses in Colorado advertised inflated and falsified job placement rates of 70 percent, when internal figures showed the actual number was 40 percent. This included counting a business administration graduate working as a produce clerk and a medical specialties graduate working as a waiter as successful placements.

- From 2007 through 2017, CEHE falsely told students that its private loan product was “affordable,” when it knew that some years as many as 70 percent of CollegeAmerica borrowers enrolled in the Colorado campuses defaulted. Overall, more than 850 CollegeAmerica students had judgments filed against them by CEHE’s debt collectors.

- Starting in 2006 and continuing until 2014, CEHE lied to students of the Colorado CollegeAmerica campuses by telling them that it either offered certain programs or that a given offering would qualify the borrower for employment in a given field. For instance, from 2006 through 2012, CEHE claimed that a medical specialties program would allow students to obtain the certifications to become an X-ray technician, though the school did not even own any X-ray machines.

The education department says eligible borrowers will be notified next month.

