13-year-old shot while in car in Aurora neighborhood

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - A 13-year-old boy is expected to survive after he was shot while in a car early Tuesday morning.

The shooting was reported just before 1 a.m. in the area of 13th Avenue and Pontiac Street, a residential area a few blocks south of Colfax. Aurora police say they’re still investigating what led up to the shooting and do not have suspect information yet.

Immediately after the shooting, the boy was driven to a nearby hospital. The extent of his injuries was not reported, but police say they were not life-threatening.

“The two other people in the car were thankfully unharmed,” the Aurora Police Department said in a social media post.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.

