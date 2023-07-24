Woman crashes car, sleeps under tree until deputies arrive to help

The driver crashed 120 feet down an embankment, rolling her car and hitting several large...
The driver crashed 120 feet down an embankment, rolling her car and hitting several large boulders and trees.(Source: Crook County Sheriff's Office, KATU via CNN)
By KATU Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:04 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KATU) - An Oregon driver crashed 120 feet down an embankment, rolling her car and hitting several large boulders and trees. She didn’t have cell service, so she decided to sleep until daylight.

Deputies with the Crook County Sheriff’s Office were called out on reports of a crash at about 6:30 a.m. Saturday on a rural road near Prineville. They found a Lexus SUV in a dry creek bed, but no one was inside.

Shoe prints led away from the car, so deputies used a drone to search the area. The sound of the drone “awakened” a 44-year-old woman, who was the SUV’s driver, sleeping under a nearby tree.

The driver told deputies she fell asleep at the wheel and crashed. She got herself out of the SUV but didn’t have cell service, so she decided to sleep until daylight.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Deputies say they found a large bottle of alcohol near where the driver had been sleeping, but they did not have probable cause for a driving under the influence charge.

Copyright 2023 KATU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Auto vs. pedestrian crash 7/23/23
I-25 back open in Colorado Springs after crash with pedestrian
Our 11 Breaking Weather Team says to make sure you know the difference between heat exhaustion...
Heat safety tips as temperatures expect to hit triple digits in parts of southern Colorado
Car crashes into Pueblo garage 7/22/2023
18-year-old driver crashes car into Pueblo garage
Buckle up! Monday starts Colorado’s latest seat belt enforcement period, with citations up this year over last
Suicides in El Paso County increase 10% according to latest coroners report
Cororner’s report shows El Paso County suicides increased by 10% in 2022

Latest News

21-year-old Colorado Springs man paralyzed after motorcycle crash
21-year-old Colorado Springs man paralyzed after motorcycle crash
Drivers witness hundreds of thousands of toads crossing a major roadway in Stockton, Utah.
Thousands of toads cover road
2 cats rescued in Pueblo West fire 7/23/23
2 firefighters taken to hospital, 2 cats rescued after BBQ fire extended to home in Pueblo West
FILE - Elon Musk leaves the Phillip Burton Federal Building and United States Court House in...
Elon Musk reveals new black and white X logo to replace Twitter’s blue bird
Kayak outfitter Jessie Fuentes stands above the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass , Texas, Thursday,...
Texas is using disaster declarations to install buoys and razor wire on the US-Mexico border