WANTED: Suspects sought in Pueblo homicide case

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo are hoping the public can help them identify two suspects tied to a homicide case.

A grainy photo was shared by police on Monday that can be viewed at the top of this article. Police are reporting the body of 40-year-old Russell Kuklies was found on June 28 at the Val U Stay in the 2000 block of N. Hudson Avenue. No other information on the case was shared with the public.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call (719) 553-2502, or Detective Jeff Shay at (719) 553-2445.

