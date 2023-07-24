WANTED: Suspects sought in Pueblo homicide case

Pueblo homicide suspects sought.
Pueblo homicide suspects sought.(Pueblo PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 1:32 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo are hoping the public can help them identify two suspects tied to a homicide case.

A grainy photo was shared by police on Monday that can be viewed at the top of this article. Police are reporting the body of 40-year-old Russell Kuklies was found on June 28 at the Val U Stay in the 2000 block of N. Hudson Avenue. No other information on the case was shared with the public.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call (719) 553-2502, or Detective Jeff Shay at (719) 553-2445.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Auto vs. pedestrian crash 7/23/23
I-25 back open in Colorado Springs after crash with pedestrian
21-year-old Colorado Springs man paralyzed after motorcycle crash
21-year-old Colorado Springs man paralyzed after motorcycle crash
Our 11 Breaking Weather Team says to make sure you know the difference between heat exhaustion...
Heat safety tips as temperatures expect to hit triple digits in parts of southern Colorado
Car crashes into Pueblo garage 7/22/2023
18-year-old driver crashes car into Pueblo garage
Buckle up! Monday starts Colorado’s latest seat belt enforcement period, with citations already way up this year over last

Latest News

Denver Broncos helmet.
Half-priced Broncos tickets go on sale Tuesday
Hit-and-run
Man dead following hit-and-run crash in Pueblo, search for suspect underway
1st West Nile virus case in Colorado confirmed for 2023
King Soopers announces tentative reopening timeline for South Academy location