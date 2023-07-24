Troll sculpture construction almost underway in Teller County

VICTOR, Colo. (KKTV) - Construction on artist Thomas Dambo’s next troll sculpture will begin Thursday in Victor. The sculpture is coming to the area due to the efforts of members of the Gold Camp District Impact Group (gcDIG), who came together earlier this year to bring their vision and Dambo’s into reality.

The members of gcDIG created the group in February 2023 with the goal of eventually getting Dambo to build a troll in the Victor/Cripple Creek area. They said they believed it would be a task that would take a while, but when they learned Dambo planned on doing a troll-building road trip across the U.S. this summer, they took advantage of the opportunity.

“They were really excited to hear from us here in Colorado,” gcDIG CEO Kim Lottig said, “and they just wanted to make it worth our time to just go ahead and do it now.”

The group said the troll was the reason they formed in the first place, and it’s the only major project in the pipeline for them for the foreseeable future. The members of the group who spoke with 11 News said they focused on a troll due to the popularity of Dambo’s previous Colorado work, Isak Heartstone, in Breckenridge.

“Being from Colorado and visiting the troll in Breckenridge, I’ve been a big fan of that,” gcDIG Founder and Chairman of the Board Jeff Hellner said, “and just kind of following Thomas Dambo and his journey to build 100 trolls across the globe, I wanted our community to be part of that.”

gcDIG leaders said the community support for the project has been huge, offering recycled materials for the sculpture’s creation, volunteering time and donating money to the troll.

“Everyone’s excited and they’re … they’re pitching in to help, which is exactly what Thomas Dambo told us would happen,” gcDIG President Clint Pickett said. “The beauty about this art is that it… it brings the community together, where everyone’s working toward a common goal, and it really has shown to be a beautiful thing.”

Members of gcDIG said their hopes for the troll project (and their group as a whole) is to create a lasting impact in the Gold Camp District, not just for locals but for visitors to the area as well.

“I think that the world that we’re living in is just kind of wild right now, and communities coming together to do something cool and monumental and fun and artistic seems transcendental to me,” Lottig said.

Gold Camp District Impact Group is still fundraising for the troll, which members tell me will come to a total of about $150,000. Donations can be made here.

An event, the Gold Camp Fastelaven & Troll Unveiling, will be held Aug. 4 and 5 to celebrate the completion of the troll. Gold Camp District Impact Group members said they plan on holding the event annually.

