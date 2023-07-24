Southern Colorado teens learn how to be boss babes and have ‘the equal opportunity to thrive’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Girls and women of Colorado Springs are coming together to break barriers and create lasting relationships.

Colorado Springs’ first-ever women’s foundation, Boss Babe Networking, founded by Kristen Faith, focuses on minority and woman-owned businesses but is growing to include future generations.

Boss Babe Networking held an academy for girls ages 10 to 19 to connect with influential women in the community.

The four-day conference happened earlier this week and taught girls how to budget, love themselves, self-defense, and confidently communicate.

11 News spoke with three young women- two of whom own businesses. They said this is a rare opportunity for girls their age.

“To me, a boss, babe is someone who is confident in their own skin,” Kristen Faith, Founder of Boss Babe Networking, said. “You don’t have to necessarily be an entrepreneur, but somebody who believes in themselves, and believes in whatever they are doing.”

Day one was all about confidence building. Day two of the conference taught the girls how to navigate life.

The girls also got a chance to speak with multi-million dollar businesswomen.

On the final day, experts had conversations about money, how to handle dating violence, hormones, and body choices.

“As a survivor of domestic violence, I knew that if we empowered girls, it would be less likely to fall victim to domestic violence because they would be empowered and have a community to thrive and ultimately to win,” Faith said.

One 13-year-old girl said she owns a freeze-dried candy company and, after this conference, has learned to budget and dream big.

“I know more than I did because I know about budgeting, I know stuff that can help me if I’m like depressed or have any of that stuff, and I can also know how to help with the business,” Abigail Gonzalez, Boss Babe Academy attendee, said.

Faith said the girls now have connections and a network with multi-million dollar businesswomen at such a young age.

“That says so much,” Faith said. “They are going to have so much more opportunity. Women just historically have had challenges in the professional field. And so Boss Babe Networking is here to change all of that. And we want to give women the equal opportunity to thrive.”

Now these girls said they hope to inspire others with words of empowerment.

“You can learn how to do entrepreneuring, and you can learn how to start your own business and maybe even get like a job or be a CEO of a new company,” Gonzalez said.

“Just hang out with the nice people,” said Ja’el, a Boss Babe Academy attendee. “Hang out with people who care about you.”

“Learn to love yourself,” Talialyric Sharpe, Boss Babe Academy attendee, said. “I know it’s a really hard thing. I’m still struggling with it, but just try to work on it every day.”

The Boss Babe Academy already has a waitlist for 2024 next year.

Faith also said next, she will be launching a program to help fund young girls just starting their businesses.

