Monday’s Most Wanted: July 24

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man charged with kidnapping and robbery is among this week’s “Most Wanted.”

Ashley Shane Allen is facing numerous drug charges, including processing/manufacturing marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent, marijuana -- hazard on premises, and three counts of possession of controlled substance. He’s also charged with DUI and felony menacing. Allen is 38, stands 6-foot-1, weighs 230 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes. He’s a white male.

Kurtis Archuleta, 33, is wanted on three counts of felony menacing, as well as charges of false report ID, obstruction, reckless driving and property damage, among others. He’s 5-foot-8 and 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes and is a white male.

Twenty-seven-year-old Pablo Gallegos faces a slew of charges, including armed first-degree burglary, second-degree assault, felony menacing, third-degree assaulting and harassment, among others. He is described as a 5-foot-10, 125-pound white male with black hair and brown eyes.Antonius Loggins, 27, is facing charges of cruelty to animals, three counts of child abuse, burglary, theft, two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of obstruction, criminal mischief and tampering. He’s described as a 5-foot-9 Black male weighing 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Dwight Mosser, 53, is facing second-degree kidnapping charges, assault with strangulation charges, felony menacing charges, false imprisonment charges and harassment charges. Mosser is described as a 5-foot-10 white male weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Alisha Ramirez-Valiente, 31, is wanted for second-degree assault involving strangulation and child abuse. She is a 5-foot-1, 120-pound white woman with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Adarrius Romero-Williams, 18, faces several charges, including handgun possession by a juvenile, felony menacing, three counts of assault, obstructing a peace officer, possession of weapon by a previous offender, and two counts of burglary. He is described as a Black male standing 5-foot-7 and weighing 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Isaiah Smith, 33, is facing five counts of second-degree kidnapping involving sex offense and/or robbery, five counts of aggravated robbery, intimidation and parole violation. He is described as a 5-foot-11, 170-pound Black male with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know the whereabouts of one or more of these fugitives, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP or 719-542-STOP if in Pueblo. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously and could earn you a cash reward.

