Man with history of mental illness missing since Saturday from Palmer Lake

PALMER LAKE, Colo. (KKTV) - Palmer Lake police are asking the public to keep their eyes out for a missing man with a history of mental illness.

Nikolaus Bennet, 32, was seen leaving his home near Red Rock Ranch Drive and Forest View Way around 7:15 Saturday morning. Police say there were a few sightings reported hours later in the area of Circle Road and Highway 105. There’s a chance he could end up in Denver as he has in the past when he’s gone missing.

Bennett is described as a 6-foot-tall, 205-pound white male with stubble on his face. Police released a photo of Bennet Sunday, time-stamped Saturday at 6:10 a.m.

Bennet can become disoriented and confused, and there are concerns for his well-being. Additionally, Palmer Lake police say Bennet has been known to become aggressive and/or violent with people he doesn’t and are asking the public to keep their distance if he’s spotted.

“We ask for your safety that you do not approach Nikolaus but do call 911 or the Palmer Lake Police Department though the El Paso County non-emergency line at 719-390-5555,” the police department said in a news release.

