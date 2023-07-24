Man dead following hit-and-run crash in Pueblo, search for suspect underway

Hit-and-run
Hit-and-run(MGN)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 1:40 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is dead and the search is underway for the person responsible in Pueblo.

On Monday, Pueblo police provided an update to a hit-and-run crash that happened on July 20.

“Pueblo Police were dispatched to St. Clair Ave and Prairie Ave on reports of a hit and run involving a pedestrian,” part of a social media post by Pueblo Police reads. “Dispatch aired that a male was run over by a white truck. The adult male victim was transported to an area hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.”

No other suspect information was available. The victim was identified by the coroner as 37-year-old Kevin Garcia.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call Cpl. Stephen Vaughn at (719) 553-3337.

