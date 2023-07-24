Man arrested after allegedly headbutting Colorado Springs police officer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say a suspect became aggressive with officers Sunday afternoon, earning himself assault charges and a trip to the county jail.

The alleged altercation happened at 3:15 p.m. at a home on Gillen Road in the Briargate area.

According to police, officers had gone to the house to serve suspect Bradford Allison a summons on a harassment charge.

“While serving the suspect, he became upset and combative. He headbutted the officer and stomped on the officer’s foot,” a police lieutenant said.

Allison was swiftly taken into custody and transported to the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center. In addition to the original harassment charge, he is now facing charges of second-degree assault on a peace officer.

Jail records indicate he remains in jail on a $10,000 bond as of Monday morning.

