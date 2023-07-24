King Soopers announces tentative reopening timeline for South Academy location

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - King Soopers’ southeast location could reopen to customers in the nearish future, the company said Monday.

King Soopers at South Academy and Hancock has been closed since late June due to possible asbestos in the building. Further testing later confirmed there was indeed low levels of asbestos in floor materials in the store’s pickup and pharmacy area, as well as underneath the flooring elsewhere in the store. The store had been undergoing remodeling at the time the asbestos was discovered.

“The store will remain closed until there is full confidence that all concerns have been addressed. At King Soopers, the safety of associates and customers is a top priority. The company is committed to providing a safe shopping experience and will provide updated information as it becomes available,” the corporate office said in June.

Monday, the company said its cleanup plan had been approved by the state health department, and with that go-ahead, it was moving forward implementing that plan with a tentative eye towards reopening the store in the fall.

“The company has hired a general abatement contractor licensed by the state of Colorado, who, under the oversight of a certified asbestos consulting firm, is in the beginning stages of preliminary preparations for the permitted work. ... Additionally, the grocer has committed to completing the remodel project prior to reopening the store, to welcome associates back to the best possible work environment and to provide customers with a seamless shopping experience,” the corporate office said.

The company added that the potential fall reopening would be pushed back if the cleanup wasn’t completed.

“Safety is a top priority for King Soopers, and they will not reopen the store until they are fully confident all necessary steps and precautions have been taken,” it said.

King Soopers said it was taking the following measures to make things easier on its customers during the ongoing closure:

- Offering free delivery services to impacted customers with delivery fees being automatically waived for South Academy Boulevard customers, via a digital coupon that is preloaded to their loyalty account. Impacted customers are encouraged to visit www.kingsoopers.com to place their online orders. For questions about this service customers should call: 1-800-576-4377

- Operating a mobile pharmacy unit in the parking lot of the store 7 days a week from 10am-6pm, with a 30-minute closure from 1-130pm. Patients are encouraged to visit the mobile unit to access their medications and to receive consulting services. Additionally, the company is offering free prescription delivery for impacted patients while the store is closed. Patients wishing to contact the pharmacy should dial: 719-393-9688

