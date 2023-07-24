Jury deliberates in Kevin Spacey’s sexual assault trial in London

Actor Kevin Spacey arrives outside Southwark Crown Court in London, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP...
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives outside Southwark Crown Court in London, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 7:05 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Jurors in the sexual assault trial of Kevin Spacey retired to begin deliberations on Monday on allegations against the actor by four men that date back two decades.

Spacey, 63, has pleaded not guilty to nine charges, including multiple counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

The case went to the jury about a month after the nine men and three women were seated in Southwark Crown Court.

Spacey’s defense lawyer said during closing arguments last week that three of the men are liars and he suggested jurors not convict him for making a “clumsy pass” at a fourth man.

The prosecutor called Spacey a “sexual bully” who took advantage of his power as a major celebrity and took what he wanted when he wanted it.

The acts alleged between 2001 and 2013 range from unwanted touching to aggressive crotch-grabbing and, in one instance, performing oral sex on an unconscious man.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Auto vs. pedestrian crash 7/23/23
I-25 back open in Colorado Springs after crash with pedestrian
Car crashes into Pueblo garage 7/22/2023
18-year-old driver crashes car into Pueblo garage
Our 11 Breaking Weather Team says to make sure you know the difference between heat exhaustion...
Heat safety tips as temperatures expect to hit triple digits in parts of southern Colorado
Buckle up! Monday starts Colorado’s latest seat belt enforcement period, with citations already way up this year over last
Barbie fans flock to local movie theaters.
‘We are expecting big numbers’: ‘Barbenheimer’ comes to southern Colorado theaters

Latest News

America Ferrera, from left, Simu Liu, Margot Robbie, Issa Rae, Ryan Gosling and Greta Gerwig...
With ‘Barbie,’ Greta Gerwig breaks a box office record for female directors
GRAPHIC WARNING: Body camera video is released in a Ohio incident where a police officer...
GRAPHIC: Bodycam shows K-9 unleashed on unarmed man
Fugitive from California arrested in Colorado Springs
2 cats rescued in Pueblo West fire 7/23/23
2 firefighters taken to hospital, 2 cats rescued after BBQ fire extended to home in Pueblo West
Focus on mental health, suicide prevention resources