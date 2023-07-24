Half-priced Broncos tickets go on sale Tuesday

DENVER (KKTV) - This Tuesday, fans will get a chance to purchase half-priced tickets to Denver Broncos games!

The offer is part of the organization being in compliance with the legislation and operating agreement with the Metropolitan Football Stadium District upon the construction of Empower Field at Mile High. A total of 2,000 half-priced tickets will be available.

Click here for more information on purchasing tickets. The half-priced offer is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. MDT.

There will be a limit of four tickets per household. Single-game half-price tickets for the 2023 season will start at $15.

