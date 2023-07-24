Fugitive from California arrested in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A wanted fugitive from California was captured 1,000 miles away in Colorado Springs.

Bail bondsmen tracked suspect Bruce Mars to the area of Holmes Drive and Uintah Sunday evening, where he reportedly took off running when he saw the bondsmen. The 32-year-old was believed to be armed, and the bondsmen called the Colorado Springs Police Department for assistance,

With the help of a tactical team, drones and police dogs, Mars was found and taken into custody.

Mars is currently being held in the El Paso County jail without bond and will presumably be extradited back to California, where he is reportedly facing robbery charges.

