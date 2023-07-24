Focus on mental health, suicide prevention resources

By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 7:46 AM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The 2022 El Paso County coroner’s report shows the rate of suicides remained relatively the same as previous years. To get that number to start dropping, here is a list of suicide prevention training, hotlines, and additional resources.

National Suicide Hotline

988 is the number for the 24/7 confidental national suicide hotline.

Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention

Click here to get a full list of hotlines and crisis resources nationally and in Colorado.

The Suicide Prevention Collaborative of El Paso County

Click here to find suicide prevention training resources. Find information for concerned parents or colleagues on what to look for and how to start a conversation with someone contemplating suicide.

Suicide Prevention Resource Center

Click here to find free online courses on suicide prevention, webinars, and virtual learning tabs.

