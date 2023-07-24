21-year-old Colorado Springs man paralyzed after motorcycle crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Ralph and Nicole Alger say their entire world has been flipped upside down. They describe the last few days as a nightmare as they make daily hospital visits to see their son.

“It’s hellish it’s just something that you can’t possibly imagine and it’s the sort of things that happens to other people but it’s real,” Ralph Alger said. “I’m the dad I don’t know how to be a dad to this boy right now.”

Monday night Ralph and Nicole Alger were in bed sleeping when they got the call no parent wants to receive, their son, 21-year-old Spence Alger was in a motorcycle crash and was at Memorial Hospital Central Trauma Center.

“He went into trauma and they wouldn’t let me even near him so I yelled Spence I’m here,” Nicole said.

They say Spence’s spine was severed in the crash causing him to be paralyzed from the chest down.

“What does his life look like when we’re gone who is going to dust the places that he can’t reach he’s gonna have to hire someone to do the most simple things that we take for granted,” Ralph Alger said.

The Algers tell 11 News his condition is constantly changing and Spence is having trouble breathing in part due to a partially collapsed lung. Nicole and ralph say every day is a challenge, going between home and the hospital.

“Today I went home and I realized when I go home it’s harder because that was the old life when you’re here you’re so busy in the moment everything changes,” Nicole Alger said.

“I can’t tell you how hard it’s been,” Ralph Alger said. “Our whole world is just devastated.”

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.