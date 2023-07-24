21-year-old Colorado Springs man paralyzed after motorcycle crash

Ralph and Nicole Alger say their entire world has been flipped upside down.
By Jared Dean
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 10:40 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Ralph and Nicole Alger say their entire world has been flipped upside down. They describe the last few days as a nightmare as they make daily hospital visits to see their son.

“It’s hellish it’s just something that you can’t possibly imagine and it’s the sort of things that happens to other people but it’s real,” Ralph Alger said. “I’m the dad I don’t know how to be a dad to this boy right now.”

Monday night Ralph and Nicole Alger were in bed sleeping when they got the call no parent wants to receive, their son, 21-year-old Spence Alger was in a motorcycle crash and was at Memorial Hospital Central Trauma Center.

“He went into trauma and they wouldn’t let me even near him so I yelled Spence I’m here,” Nicole said.

They say Spence’s spine was severed in the crash causing him to be paralyzed from the chest down.

“What does his life look like when we’re gone who is going to dust the places that he can’t reach he’s gonna have to hire someone to do the most simple things that we take for granted,” Ralph Alger said.

The Algers tell 11 News his condition is constantly changing and Spence is having trouble breathing in part due to a partially collapsed lung. Nicole and ralph say every day is a challenge, going between home and the hospital.

“Today I went home and I realized when I go home it’s harder because that was the old life when you’re here you’re so busy in the moment everything changes,” Nicole Alger said.

“I can’t tell you how hard it’s been,” Ralph Alger said. “Our whole world is just devastated.”

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crashes into Pueblo garage 7/22/2023
18-year-old driver crashes car into Pueblo garage
Crash involving police cruiser 7/22/2023
Colorado Springs police officer with minor injuries after car crashes into back of patrol car on I-25
Auto vs. pedestrian crash 7/23/23
I-25 back open in Colorado Springs after crash with pedestrian
Crash involving trooper 7/22/2023
Colorado trooper seriously injured in Adams County crash after falling off bridge
Big heat the next few days
Summer heat to start the week

Latest News

Southern Colorado teens learn how to be boss babes and have ‘the equal opportunity to thrive’
21-year-old Colorado Springs man paralyzed after motorcycle crash
These girls said they hope to inspire others with words of empowerment.
Southern Colorado teens learn how to be boss babes and have ‘the equal opportunity to thrive’
Big heat the next few days
Summer heat to start the week