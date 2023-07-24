2 firefighters taken to hospital, 2 cats rescued after BBQ fire extended to home in Pueblo West

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire is under investigation in southern Colorado.

Around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, the Pueblo West Fire Department responded to Linden Avenue, near the Pueblo Reservoir, for a house fire. 911 callers reported a barbecue was on fire and extended into the home.

According to Code 4 Photography, while pulling ceiling in the garage, a large section of dry wall collapsed on two firefighters, who were treated on scene by paramedics. Both firefighters were taken to the hospital but have since been released.

Two cats were rescued and reunited with the family. We will update this article as we learn more.

