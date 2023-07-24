1st West Nile virus case in Colorado confirmed for 2023

LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A person in La Plata County has been confirmed to have the West Nile virus, Colorado’s health department said Monday, marking the first confirmed human case in the state this year.

Additionally, the virus has been detected in mosquitoes in seven other Colorado counties, though no cases have been reported from those counties yet. Those counties are Arapahoe, Boulder, Delta, Denver, Larimer, Pueblo and Weld.

The historic rain Colorado has been enjoying has been a boon in many ways -- decreased fire danger, no drought, green scenery -- one downside is the increase in the state’s mosquito population.

“Mosquito populations are at historic levels in some parts of the state due to the high rainfall this year,” the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) said. “This unusually high mosquito activity along with known presence of the virus has caused an elevated risk of West Nile virus transmission to humans.”

Most people with West Nile never exhibit symptoms, but for a smaller number of infected, the virus can cause serious illness or in the worst cases, death. CDPHE says of the 206 reported human cases in 2022, 20 were fatal. Those most at risk of complications are people over 60 and those with certain medical conditions.

CDPHE recommends the following to protect yourself:

Use insect repellents when you go outdoors. Repellents containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or para-menthane-diol products provide the best protection. For more information about insect repellents, visit the EPA’s information webpage . Always follow label instructions.

Limit outdoor activities at dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active.

Wear long pants, long-sleeved shirts, and socks in areas where mosquitoes are active. Spray clothes with insect repellent for extra protection.

Eliminating standing water around your home weekly, you can also mosquito-proof your home by installing or repairing screens on windows and doors.

Click here for West Nile virus data in Colorado over the last 20 years.



