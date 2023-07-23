“We are expecting big numbers”: ‘Barbenheimer’ comes to southern Colorado theaters

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Southern Colorado movie fans are flooding local movie theaters for two significant blockbusters.

Barbie and Oppenheimer, dubbed “Barbenheimer,” were both released on July 21st.

Both films have generated unexpected excitement from movie-goers. Experts said the two movies’ have opposite subject matters and tones, making for a comedic combination.

One Colorado Springs movie theater said they have sold out all Saturday movie tickets.

The general manager of Roadhouse Cinemas said they have been preparing for this weekend. Employees volunteered to make a Barbie box by hand for Barbie fans to take pictures at. Roadhouse Cinema has also been stocking up on food.

“We have specials that are geared toward Barbie too,” Matt Eric, General Manager at Roadhouse Cinemas in Colorado Springs, said. “We have pink popcorn, pink milkshakes, pink cocktails.”

According to The Economic Times, the Barbie movie is expected to outshine Oppenheimer at the box office. Analysts project Barbie will make $158 million in the United States and Canada through the opening weekend.

Here in the Springs, Roadhouse Cinemas said they have also been seeing the profit.

“Our largest theaters are 114 people, and for the first time in a long time, we have seen almost every showing about for the each and almost every showing completely full,” Eric said. “We are putting up close to $35,000 in food sales alone every night. So yeah, we are expecting big numbers.”

Some movie-goers have been making the two flicks a double feature- watching both Barbie and Oppenheimer in one trip.

“You always have those two friends that are polar opposites, but like their best friends because they like different things,” Tamera Houston, Barbie fan of 27 years, said. “So, like dragging your friends to go see Barbie movie and then going to see Oppenheimer and then in reverse. It’s just like great to go and see your other friends’ interests.”

Movie-goers said they hadn’t seen theaters this packed since Star Wars and Avatar.

“I mean, there are things like Rocky Horror Picture Show that have been around forever, so maybe Barbie will become the new cult classic like Rocky Horror, and people will come out, dressed up,” said Carrie Simison, Barbie movie fan.

“Oh, a lot of pink,” Eric said. “Lots of people in pink dressed up as Barbie. We have actually a lot of our staff dressed up. We had a lot of staff dressed up as Ken as well.”

Some people even planned to book a private viewing room weeks before the Barbie premiere.

“I mean, with something this big, you definitely want to go online and pick your seats well in advance,” said Carrie Simison and Kaitlyn Bowers, Barbie movie fans. “I think we have around 30 people coming today. And yeah [we have a] private Barbie showing, and we are all going to be dressed up for the part, and you know it’s a fun way to spend a Saturday.”

“It popped up, and we’re like, OK, let’s get tickets now,” Houston said. “‘Buy them, buy them now!’ So we came like pretty early in the morning because, like, the crowd seemed to like to be thinner in the morning, so we definitely planned it out.”

She also said she would be seeing Oppenheimer later this week with a friend. But said the Barbie movie was all about female empowerment and can’t wait to see what Oppenheimer is all about.

“Like just kind of allowing yourself to be who you want to be,” Houston said. “That is really empowering in the world that is telling you to be a certain way. So I think I’m taking from it like you should do what you want without fear of what other people think. Because we are all trying to figure out this world by ourselves.”

