Part of I-25 closed in Colorado Springs Sunday morning due to crash with pedestrian

Auto vs. pedestrian crash 7/23/23
Auto vs. pedestrian crash 7/23/23(KKTV/Vernon Jewell)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 4:09 AM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious crash on I-25 is under investigation.

Around 11:55 p.m. Saturday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to southbound I-25 near Woodman to a report of a crash with a pedestrian. Police say a woman was hit, and taken to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the woman and driver of the car, was apparently arguing with the passenger, when she pulled over on I-25 and they both exited the car. Police say she stepped into traffic and was hit by another vehicle. Police believe this may have been a suicide attempt.

Southbound I-25 was still closed from North Academy to Woodman at 4 a.m.

Neither alcohol or speed are factors in this investigation at this time. We will update this article as we learn more.

If you, or someone you know is struggling with their mental health, help is always available at 988.

