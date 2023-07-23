Heat safety tips as temperatures expect to hit triple digits in parts of southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Millions of Americans are continuing to embrace the rising heat, with many areas reaching temperatures in the triple digits.

Here in Colorado, the state is no exception, with many areas including Pueblo expected to reach those temperatures. Our 11 Breaking Weather Team is speaking on the importance of staying hydrated and applying sunscreen.

11 Breaking Weather Team forecaster Brady Brewster says there is a big difference when it comes to heat-related illnesses. This includes heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Both are impactful to your health and skin.

Brewster says when it comes to heat exhaustion, you could feel symptoms including fainting or dizziness, excessive sweating and muscle cramps. This can be taken care of by sitting in an air conditioned room or car, drink water and even take a cool shower.

Brewster says when it comes to heat strokes, this is deadlier. You can have symptoms including a throbbing headache, red hot dry skin and even lose consciousness. Brewster says these symptoms are serious so you will want to call 911 right away. The team says to remember, when you call 911 for something that could have been prevented, you also put them in harms way.

“It is important because we have our first responders that obviously can help in these situations, but you don’t want to be the person up on Pikes Peak, it’s 100° and you are dehydrated or having to use their resources on something that could’ve been prevented,” explained Brewster.

Brewster also says to make sure you are staying hydrated and using sunscreen. It is also helpful to wear loose clothing and light colors.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.