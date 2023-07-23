Cororner’s report shows El Paso County suicides increased by 10% in 2022

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - According to the 2022 coroner’s report 194 deaths in the county resulted from suicide. The leading demographic according to the executive director for Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention Partnership Cass Walton is white males in the working age group.

“That’s a demographics that isn’t usually they’re not really motivated to engage in help seeking behaviors, and so when we think about who is at risk anyone who falls into that category for whatever reason they aren’t willing to seek help,” Walton said.

Just over 60% of suicides involved a firearm. Something Walton says has been a problem for some time.

“Access to firearms has, and will continue to be a concern, especially in suicide prevention and we’re not talking about the right to bear arms but one or talk about is responsible safe storage,” Walton said.

Walton says safe storage of firearms can save lives. Limiting access to these firearms keeps them out of the reach of children and young people who have thoughts of suicide. Walton says to maintain open communication with your kids and help to create a welcoming environment to discuss issues like mental health and thoughts of suicide.

“We continue to tell parents is get training increase conversations with your young person and make sure that help is available even if you’re not sure if they need it or not just keep giving them access and creating a safe space for them to come to you and ask for help if needed,” Walton said.

Walton says some signs that someone might need help include changes in their mood, changes in interaction levels and an increase in substance abuse. She encourages people to reach out if they need help.

“Everyone needs to understand the warning signs of what makes someone at risk of suicide how do we have that conversation and what do we do next?” Walton said.

If you are struggling help is available. You can call the national suicide prevention hotline at 9-8-8.

