Buckle up! Monday starts Colorado’s latest seat belt enforcement period, with citations up this year over last

DENVER (KKTV) - Buckle up or pay up: Colorado law enforcement are cracking down on seat belt violations for the next couple of weeks.

Monday marks the start of Colorado’s July seat belt enforcement period, and this one comes amid what officials say is an alarming uptick in citations this year over last.

“Last year, 1,963 drivers were issued citations in Colorado during the April and May Click It or Ticket enforcement periods. This year, 2,992 drivers were cited during the same two enforcement periods. This is a nearly 52 percent increase from last year,” the Colorado Department of Transportation said Sunday.

In recent years, Colorado’s seat belt use has been worse than the national level; in 2022, the seat belt use rate was 86 percent versus the national average of 90+ percent. Other troubling stats from 2022 include:

- 236 unrestrained drivers and passengers were killed in crashes across the state

- 13 Colorado counties reported that 100 percent of their roadway fatalities in 2022 involved unrestrained vehicle occupants. Those counties were: Baca, Bent, Costilla, Gilpin, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Jackson, Kiowa, Logan, Phillips, Prowers, Saguache, and San Juan.

- During last year’s July enforcement period, 68 drivers were caught traveling with an improperly restrained child

“Refusing to wear a seat belt can’t be uncoupled with a possible consequence of death. So, while you may have the right not to protect yourself, I can’t accept that unbuckled fatalities in Colorado are a far too common occurrence,” said Col Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “As we head into the last Click It or Ticket enforcement period of the summer, remember, there can be consequences much worse than a citation.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration:

- Wearing a seat belt in the front seat of a vehicle reduces the risk of moderate injury by 50 percent and fatal injury by 45 percent

- Nearly 60% of backseat passengers who were killed in a crash in 2021 nationwide were unbuckled

In Colorado, the following laws regarding seat belts are in effect:

- For adults, Colorado has a secondary enforcement law for adult drivers and front-seat passengers. Drivers can be ticketed for violating the seat belt law if they are stopped for another traffic violation.

- For teens, Colorado’s Graduated Drivers Licensing (GDL) law requires all drivers under 18 and their passengers, regardless of their age, to wear seat belts. This is a primary enforcement, meaning teens can be pulled over simply for not wearing a seat belt or having passengers without seat belts.

- For children, Colorado’s Child Passenger Safety law is a primary enforcement, meaning the driver can be stopped and ticketed if an officer sees an unrestrained or improperly restrained child under age 16 in the vehicle.



CDOT’s enforcement period starts Monday and extends through Friday, Aug, 4 -- though the penalties for not wearing a seat belt can happen any time! Fines for not buckling up begin at $65, and parents or caregivers caught with an improperly restrained child can receive a minimum fine of $82.

