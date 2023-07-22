Southern Colorado emergency crews train for ambulance crashes

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Southern Colorado firefighters are working to keep first responder teams safe.

Emergency crews held an ambulance extraction training Saturday in Manitou Springs.

It’s a rare opportunity for firefighters to practice ambulance crash procedures in a controlled environment.

“Collaboration is key in making sure everyone knows their part in the role of an incident,” Janee Karle, Captain for Ute Pass Regional Health Service District, said. “So we can get the patients the best care that they need.”

Firefighters told 11 News ambulance crashes are more common than people would expect. Every year there are over 6,000 ambulance accidents nationally- of those, 35% involve injury or death.

Firefighters said when an ambulance gets in a crash, both the patient and the first responders need immediate attention.

To do so, firefighters practiced cutting through metal, breaking glass, and finding access points into the vehicle.

“Typically with auto extrication, will be using things like cutters and spreaders, which are very strong powerful hydraulics meant to cut through and use their power to get into the strong metals of today’s vehicles,” Tyler Stevens, Captain with Green Mountain Falls Fire Department, said. “And with those tools like cutters and spreaders, we were able to open doors that got jammed or crushed in an auto accident, and we can actually use that to get inside. And we have specialized tools to cut through windshields. We also have a vehicle lockout kit so we can get people or children or pets that are in a vehicle locked vehicle and is a life or safety issue.”

They also prepared for varying locations of crashes. For instance, if the crash happened in a rural area with minimal resources versus that of a city.

“In more of a rural area, you might have less resources than you might have inside of a city, so you have to know how to use the tools and how to use what you have to be able to treat every type of situation with the things you do have,” Karle said. “In the rural setting as well, do you have a longer transport to the hospital, so being quick, and everyone knowing their role so that you can be quick is important.”

Experts said ambulances are at a higher roll-over risk making accessing the ambulance’s interior difficult.

“And when you’re training with just regular vehicles, you kinda understand the crunch zones and how they move whenever they are in an accident, whereas with an ambulance, a lot of times, the force of it is hit from behind, pushed into the cab and then you will have to extricate the driver because they are pinned or trapped inside,” Karle said.

Firefighters said drivers should always be aware and conscientious when driving near an active scene.

They also said drivers should always listen for any sirens and respect the right of way for first responders.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.