Colorado trooper seriously injured in Adams County crash after falling off bridge

Crash involving trooper 7/22/2023
Crash involving trooper 7/22/2023(Colorado State Patrol)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 9:22 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious crash involving a Colorado trooper is under investigation.

Around 3:45 a.m. Saturday, Colorado State Patrol was working a crash on I-270 in Adams County when a driver hiy an unoccupied CSP vehicle. At the time, the trooper was outside of the vehicle and uninjured.

Shortly after, a second car hit a second unoccupied CSP vehicle, forcing a trooper over a bridge barrier and down an embankment approximately 30 feet. The trooper was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Both drivers involved in the crashes were suspected to be impaired. We will update this article as we learn more.

